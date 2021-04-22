DC‘s 2019 film Joker is to be screened in UK concert venues with a live orchestra playing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score.

The event is part of a UK tour dubbed ‘Joker – Live In Concert’ and it will kick off at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 26.

The tour will also call at Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Cardiff. You can purchase tickets here.

The London show will be conducted by Jeff Atmajian – the conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack – with SENBLA’s Dave Mahoney conducting the rest of the UK Tour dates. You can view the dates below.

“I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra,” said Guðnadóttir. “When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Joker director Todd Phillips added: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with SENBLA and Ollie Rosenblatt on ‘Joker – Live In Concert’. I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

The tour will call at:

SEPTEMBER

Sunday 26 – London Eventim Apollo

OCTOBER

Thursday 14 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Friday 15 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 17 – Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Tuesday 19 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 20 – Bath Forum

Monday 25 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 27 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 28 – Brighton Dome

NOVEMBER

Monday 1 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 2 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 9 – Cardiff Millennium Centre

Joker was crowned the UK’s biggest home movie of 2020.

Figures from the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) revealed that the home entertainment sector grew by 26 per cent last year, with its total market value sitting at £3.3 billion.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker sat at the top of the list, with 1.4million sales across DCVD, digital and on-demand. It was followed by the likes of Frozen 2, 1917 and Sonic The Hedgehog.