‘Joker’s’ Joaquin Phoenix reveals if a sequel could be on the cards

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has revealed if he’d potentially star in a sequel to the acclaimed comic book melodrama.

The movie, which stars Phoenix as Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime, debuted to wide acclaim last month – including a five star review from NME.

It then went on to become the highest r-rated movie of all time, after securing over $700 million at the global box office.

But despite the success, Phoenix insists that he’d only take part in a sequel if he deemed it to be a worthy successor.

Speaking to The Envelope (via LA Times), Phoenix admitted: “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.”

However, he’s definitely discussed the prospect of a follow-up with director Todd Phillips.

“Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels,” he said.

This comes after Phillips said that the quality of Phoenix’s striking performance meant that a follow-up could be on the cards.

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he explained to Total Film. “There’s nobody like him.

“If he was willing to do [a sequel], and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what?

If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

In NME‘s five-star ‘Joker’ review, Greg Wetherall described the film as an “instant classic”, declaring that “the DC Extended Universe have made a picture destined to challenge Marvel’s dominance.”