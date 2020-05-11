Jon Bernthal will reportedly return for ‘The Walking Dead’ movies

Jon Bernthal is reportedly set for a return to The Walking Dead franchise for one of the upcoming movies.

The actor played the role of Rick Grimes friend-turned-enemy Shane in the first two seasons of the AMC series, though made a one-off return for Andrew Lincoln’s final episode in 2018.

The two movies are set to be focused on Grimes, and according to sources close to We Got This Covered, there are plans for Shane to appear in one of them.

The publication reports that Bernthal’s character will appear in flashbacks, though how big his role will be is unclear at present.

Alongside the two films, a separate cinema spin-off focused on Daryl Dixon is reportedly in the works, which will see him search for Grimes.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale was recently delayed to later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, having originally been slated to air on April 12.

Producer and director Greg Nicotero has since opened-up about the delay, explaining: “You have to edit the episode, then you do sound effects, and then you do music, and then visual effects, and then colour timing to make sure all the colours in all the scenes match, and then you have to do a quality check to make sure nothing is messed up.

“So there are all these steps that have to happen, and generally speaking, the way our production schedule works is those happen up to about three weeks before the episode airs.”

He added that everything was on track before the lockdown, adding: “We were really on our way to the finish line when things started slowing down because of the stay at home work order.

“So we just missed that window. It wasn’t that the effects were delayed or anything was delayed. It was just the delivery of the episode was set to be delivered at a specific date and we had to shut down before they hit that date.”

NME has reached out to AMC for comment.