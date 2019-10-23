Jon Favreau says Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have “earned the right” to criticise Marvel

"They served as a source of inspiration... they can express whatever opinion they like"

Iron Man director Jon Favreau has said that recent Marvel critics Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have “earned the right” to express their opinion on the franchise.

It comes after Ken Loach became the latest name to criticise the Marvel Cinematic Universe yesterday (October 22), calling the films “boring and cynical”.

Favreau spoke to CNBC on Tuesday, and said that he believes Scorsese and Coppola are allowed to express their opinion, no matter what it is.

“These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions,” the director, who appeared in the MCU as Happy Hogan for over a decade, said.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers. They can express whatever opinion they like.”

The recent slew of comments from both sides on the Marvel franchise began when Scorsese labelled the MCU “not cinema” in a recent interview, likening the films to “theme parks”.

Coppola went even further, calling the films “despicable” and even saying that Scorsese was “kind” in his judgement of the films.

The likes of Taika Waititi and Spider-Man director James Gunn have defended the franchise, while Robert Downey Jr said he “respects [Scorsese’s] opinion on the topic, and Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she thinks Marvel is “diminishing” the film industry.