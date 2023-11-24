Jon Hamm wants to be “included” in the MCU

Jon Hamm has revealed that he wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to Screen Rant recently for a new interview, the Mad Men actor spoke about nearly being cast as the villainous Mister Sinister in a scrapped sequel to The New Mutants and his hopes to join the superhero franchise in the future.

When asked if we could see Hamm in the MCU soon now that the X-Men are finally under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner – Hamm also made a cameo as himself in an X-Men comic – he told Screen Rant: “I don’t know. Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

Advertisement

Hamm went on to add: “Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

While the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises should mean big business for the MCU, it recently suffered its worst box office flop with the release of The Marvels. Following its release on November 10, The Marvels made just $47million (£38m) in its opening weekend in the US – the lowest opening ever for a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

The box office struggles of The Marvels has been making multiple headlines, with Stephen King criticising people for “gloating” over its low numbers.

It has been reported that the franchise might also be losing its appeal to Gen-Z audiences, with just 19 per cent of its opening weekend audience being between the ages of 18 and 24, and only 8 percent between 13 and 17.