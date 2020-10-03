Jon Voight calls Joe Biden “evil” in new video backing Donald Trump

Jon Voight has called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “evil” in a new video message that sees the actor back Donald Trump for the upcoming US election.

As the race for the presidential election – which takes place November 3 – heats up, the Academy Award-winning actor condemned Biden and proclaimed that “Trump must win” as he is “real.”

Voight, who has appeared in movies such as Varsity Blues, National Treasure, Pearl Harbor, Transformers and many more, posted a video to Twitter on Friday (October 2) simply titled “Evil.”

The star, who is the father of actor Angelina Jolie and has won Oscars for his roles in Coming Home and Midnight Cowboy, began the video by saying: “Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trust. These leftists are not for the American people; it’s the biggest cover-up ever.”

He continued: “Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America and we cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped down her mighty powers for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy.

“Let us ask God to rid this horror and let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud. She is God’s liberty; she is God’s love; she is freedom, dignity, and God will cast his healing breath across this land. He will vanquish deceit and I assure you that Jesus, Moses will stand their ground and ask all to vote for truths.”

Elsewhere in his message, Voight said that the people must vote for Donald Trump because he is “a man of integrity fighting for you and this country’s welfare,” while adding: “Don’t die knowing that you allowed a lie.” See the message in full above.

This is not the first time Voight has publicly shown support for the president. Last year, the actor urged Americans to “stand with our president” in a video message. He also proclaimed that Trump was the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In another video message, Voight called impeachment efforts against President Trump “a war against the highest noble man.”

A long-time supporter of Trump, Voight, in March last year, was appointed a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, serving through 2024, by the president.