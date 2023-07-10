Jonah Hill accused of being “emotionally abusive” by ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has accused the actor of being “emotionally abusive” and labelled him a “misogynistic narcissist” in a series of new messages.

Hill and Brady, a professional surfer, dated in 2021, and Brady took to her Instagram Stories this weekend to share a series of allegations against the actor.

As reported by People, Brady alleged that Hill told her that if they were to be in a relationship together, she wasn’t allowed to “surf with men,” “model,” “post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit,” “post sexual pictures,” or have “friendships with women who are in unstable places.”

After sharing further screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Hill in which he appears to ask her to take down photos of herself from Instagram, Brady wrote: “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

She went on to write: “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.

“I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.”

Her Instagram Stories added: “If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to,” going on to accuse Hill of being an “emotionally abusive partner” and while that “doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person, at the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK.”

After beginning a relationship in 2021, Hill and Brady made their public debut in December of that year at the red carpet premiere of his film Don’t Look Up.

In February of last year, Hill denied claims that he was engaged to Brady, writing on Instagram: “The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time. Media stop writing fake stuff, it’s corny.”

Last month, Hill welcomed his first child with new partner Olivia Millar.

The actor has not yet responded to the allegations made by Brady. NME have reached out to his representatives for comment.