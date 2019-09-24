Jonah Hill in talks to play iconic villain in Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ movie

It's yet to be determined which character he'll tackle...

Jonah Hill is reportedly in talks to play an iconic Batman villain in Robert Pattinson’s forthcoming take on the DC Comics superhero, but it’s yet to be decided which character he’ll tackle.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, discussions between Warner Bros and Hill are at an “early and sensitive stage” as both parties can’t decide which villain he’ll portray – with both The Riddler and The Penguin considered to be the top options.

However, Collider claims that the indecision is non-existent and he will be playing The Riddler, as director Matt Reeves believes that casting Hill as The Penguin will be “a little too on-the-nose”.

Although the role will mark Hill’s first foray into live-action superhero movies, the Oscar nominated star previously voiced Green Lantern in The Lego Movie franchise.



In other casting news, it’s also claimed that Westworld star Jeffrey Gordon is in talks to portray Commissioner Jim Gordon.

The head of Gotham City Police, Gordon is one of Batman’s closest allies – with JK Simmons and Gary Oldman most recently portraying the character.

This comes after Robert Pattinson teased that the film will take an “interesting direction”.

Pattinson, who was confirmed as the next Caped Crusader in May, said: “I really like [director] Matt Reeves and his setup for it,”.

“It’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet. It’s crazy shoes to fill.

“It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it and that the, in some ways, quite a specific character actually has a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of the movies and TV shows, you can do quite a lot with it.”

Last weekend, the ‘Bat Signal’ was shone around the world to celebrate the character’s 80th birthday. The bat signal shone over eleven cities across the globe in honour of the first ever Batman comic being released in New York 80 years ago, on September 21.