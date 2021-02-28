Jonah Hill has opened up about his body image and body positivity after a tabloid published shirtless photos of him.

The actor responded to the Daily Mail sharing topless pictures of him after he had been surfing on Friday (February 26).

Posting a screenshot of the article on Instagram, Hill wrote: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.

Advertisement

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

He added that he wasn’t sharing the post to make anyone feel either “good” or “bad” for himself, but to help “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool”. He also shared a message to those children, writing: “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

A number of stars from the entertainment world have responded to Hill’s post since it was published. “Y’all really tryna fat shame Jonah hill,” Rico Nasty tweeted. “Y’all fucking suck.”

“As a kid who wore t-shirts in the pool and still deals with body shame issues, this made me so happy to read!” added Clerks director Kevin Smith. “One day, I wanna be @JonahHill-confident enough to not give a fuck about what people may think. (But Jonah? Based on your name alone, look out for whales when surfing…)”

Advertisement

See more reactions below.

Y’all really tryna fat shame Jonah hill . Y’all fucking suck — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 28, 2021

As a kid who wore t-shirts in the pool and still deals with body shame issues, this made me so happy to read! One day, I wanna be @JonahHill-confident enough to not give a fuck about what people may think. (But Jonah? Based on your name alone, look out for whales when surfing…) https://t.co/RQxlk3V549 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 27, 2021

Man I love Jonah Hill. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 27, 2021

Last year, a report revealed that Hill was the most profane actor in Hollywood, having used the most swear words on screen. According to the study, the star had cursed 376 in films throughout his career, followed by Leonardo DiCaprio on 361.