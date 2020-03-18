Jonah Hill has been confirmed as the actor using the most profanity onscreen in Hollywood.

A report from Buzz Bingo crunched the numbers from over 3,500 film scripts to identify which movies have the most swear words, and which actors use them.

Hill has used swear words 376 times across his career, the report states. The Superbad and Wolf of Wall Street actor is closely followed by Leonardo DiCaprio with a count of 361 total swear words, and Samuel L. Jackson with 301.

The film with the most swear words is Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (totting up a total of 715). The runner-up is Uncut Gems, the Adam Sandler-starring thrill ride directed by Josh and Benny Safdie.

According to the report, there has been a steady increase of profanity on the big screen over the decades since 1940, peaking in the ’90s.

Jonah Hill made his directorial debut last year with mid90s, a nostalgic look at the coming of age of a teenage boy in amidst LA skating culture.

Most recently, the actor played haywire agent Lewis in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, and had a producing credit on Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.