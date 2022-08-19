Jonah Hill says he “hated” ‘Superbad’ co-star Christopher Mintz-Platz at first

Jonah Hill has said that he “hated” his Superbad co-star Christopher Mintz-Platz at first, finding the actor to be “annoying”.

Hill’s Superbad colleagues were being interviewed as part of an oral history on the teen classic, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, when it was revealed how much he wished Mintz-Platz wouldn’t land the role of Fogell/”McLovin”.

Superbad co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg remembered how Hill “hated” newcomer co-star Mintz-Plasse at first on set.

“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was fucking with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogen, who also starred in the film, told Vanity Fair.

Executive producer Judd Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.’”

According to Apatow, Mintz-Plasse was “very caustic and attacked Jonah and did improvs insulting Jonah” during his third callback audition for the role alongside Hill.

“I had Seth and everyone sign my script,” Mintz-Plasse said, “because I didn’t think I was going to get the part.”

Superbad director Greg Mottola added: “[Mintz-Plasse] played it like he was clearly the coolest guy in the room and everyone else was a nerd and a loser. He was Dean Martin instead of Jerry Lewis.”

Hill even later admitted that “Chris was really, really amazing off the bat. And I think he was really annoying to me at that time” [via IndieWire].

Earlier this year Apatow said that he’s keen to make a Superbad sequel despite hesitations from the rest of the team.

The filmmaker, who produced the 2007 comedy, said that he wants to follow the high school characters as they make their way through college.

“I always wanted them to do a sequel to Superbad,” Apatow said on the Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. Hill, who plays the lead in the original film, had said he would only make another one if the characters are in “an old folks’ home”.

Mintz-Plasse, meanwhile, revealed in May that his mother had to watch him perform his sex scene in the film because he was underage at the time.