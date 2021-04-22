Jonah Hill was going to star in ‘Transformers’ but Seth Rogen made him turn it down

Jonah Hill once turned down a starring role in Transformers after Seth Rogen advised him to.

Hill was approached to join main stars Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in Michael Bay’s 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen. But his Superbad co-star at the time advised him to avoid the role.

Speaking to the New York Times in a new interview, Rogen said: “I can see if Steven Spielberg’s calling you, asking you to do something, how that’s hard to turn down.”

But in this case, he told Hill: “You want to make a movie about fightin’ robots? Make your own movie about fightin’ robots. You can do that. That’s on the table now.”

Hill took his advice and instead to appeared in a cameo role in Ben Stiller’s Night At The Museum 2 that same year.

Meanwhile, Hill was recently confirmed as the actor who used the most profanity onscreen in Hollywood.

A report from Buzz Bingo crunched the numbers from over 3,500 film scripts to identify which movies have the most swear words, and which actors use them.

Hill used swear words 376 times across his career, according to the report and was closely followed by Leonardo DiCaprio with a count of 361 total swear words, and Samuel L. Jackson with 301.

Hill made his directorial debut recently with mid90s, a nostalgic look at the coming of age of a teenage boy in amidst LA skating culture.

The actor also recently played haywire agent Lewis in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, and had a producing credit on Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.