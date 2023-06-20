Jonathan Majors appears in court over assault charges, trial date set for August

Jonathan Majors made his first appearance in court on Tuesday (June 20) in Manhattan, New York as part of an ongoing assault case.

As reported by Variety, the actor attended proceedings with his girlfriend Meagan Good to hear the charges against him. A judge set his trial date to begin on August 3.

Majors was arrested on March 25 on multiple charges of assault and aggravated harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. According to police, she was later taken to a local hospital in Manhattan “with minor injuries to her head and neck”.

On April 27, the alleged victim was granted a restraining order against Majors.

Following his court appearance, Major’s criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement calling for the charges to be dismissed, claiming they had delivered evidence to prove the woman had attacked Majors and “not the other way around”.

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry wrote (via Variety). “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Majors’ legal team previously denied any wrongdoing around the time of his arrest. In March, his attorney released unverified text messages allegedly from the woman following the dispute, claiming she told Majors that she was “angry” about the arrest and that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone”.

Following a hearing on May 9, Chaudhry described the actor as a victim of a “witch hunt” and said the case “highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system”.

Since his arrest, Majors has been dropped by his publicity team and management company, Entertainment 360. He was also dropped from the feature film The Man In My Basement.

His future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear, with the actor expected to reprise his role of Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. He plays the character in the second season of Loki, which is released on October 6, 2023.