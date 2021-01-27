Jonny Greenwood to score Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is set to write the score for a new Princess Diana biopic.

The forthcoming film, titled Spencer, is set to be directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín from a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Kristen Stewart will play the lead role of Diana – a first look at the star in character has just been released.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

Stewart said of the film, in a statement obtained by Deadline: “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer.

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Jonny Greenwood has been writing film scores since 2003, often collaborating with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson – most recently on Phantom Thread.

He also wrote the music for Lynne Ramsay’s 2018 thriller You Were Never Really Here.

News on Spencer also confirms that Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris have joined the cast, and the movie is currently filming in Germany and will soon move to the UK.

Pablo Larraín most recently directed Ema, a dance drama which NME gave four stars.

The review said that “Ema has a way of getting under your skin in all the best and worst ways.”