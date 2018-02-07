A ‘Get Out’ sequel could actually happen

Creator Jordan Peele would "seriously consider" it

Get Out creator Jordan Peele has said that he would “seriously consider” a sequel to the critically-acclaimed film.

The 2017 horror/satire has been nominated for four Academy Awards and stars former Skins actor Daniel Kaluuya in its lead role.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether fans could see a Get Out 2, writer/director/producer Peele said: “I can tell you I will definitely, seriously consider it”.

He added: “I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

Watch in the clip below:

Get Out is up for four Oscars in total: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Leading Actor.

You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations for 2018 here. The Oscars 2018 will take place on March 4.

Recently, it was confirmed that Jordan Peele will helm a reboot of The Twilight Zone. The series will air on the network’s streaming platform, CBS, which is also home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said of the news in a statement.