Dozens of prominent filmmakers have signed an open letter warning the US Congress that physical cinemas face extinction.

Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Clint Eastwood, Lulu Wang, Martin Scorsese and more have signed an appeal for additional pandemic relief in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The letter comes in light of a looming threat to physical cinemas, as AMC, the largest cinema chain in the US, said in June it could go out of business following a record loss of $2.4 billion in the first quarter of the year.

“Cinemas are an essential industry that represent the best that American talent and creativity have to offer. But now we fear for their future,” the letter began, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our country cannot afford to lose the social, economic and cultural value that theaters provide. The moviegoing experience is central to American life. Theaters are great unifiers where our nation’s most talented storytellers showcase their cinematic accomplishments.”

The letter went on to highlight that cinemas “support millions of jobs in movie production and distribution, and countless others in surrounding restaurants and retailers that rely on theaters for foot traffic.

“Movie theaters are also leaders in employing underrepresented groups, including people with disabilities, senior citizens, and first-time job holders.”

The letter was sent by the National Association of Theatre Owners, the Directors Guild of America and the Motion Picture Association, addressing Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Here’s the full list of filmmakers who signed the document:

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Agustín Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar

Wes Anderson

Judd Apatow

Jon Avnet

Sean Baker

Noah Baumbach

Michael Bay

Susanne Bier

Barbara Broccoli

James Cameron

Antonio Campos

Damien Chazelle

Jon M. Chu

Sofia Coppola

Alfonso Cuarón

Lee Daniels

Dean Devlin

Clint Eastwood

Andrew Erwin

Jon Erwin

Paul Feig

Shana Feste

Scott Frank

Cary Joji Fukunaga

Greta Gerwig

Evan Goldberg

Paul Greengrass

Leslie Greif

Luca Guadagnino

Catherine Hardwicke

Alma Har’el

Albert Hughes

Allen Hughes

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Barry Jenkins

Patty Jenkins

Rian Johnson

Miranda July

Nicole Kassell

Jon Landau

Francis Lawrence

Mimi Leder

Ang Lee

Rob Letterman

Shawn Levy

Richard Linklater

James Mangold

Sam Mendes

Adam McKay

Steve McQueen

Ted Melfi

Reed Morano

Christopher Nolan

David O. Russell

Jordan Peele

Todd Phillips

Guy Ritchie

Seth Rogen

Joachim Rønning

Michael R. Roskam

Martin Scorsese

M. Night Shyamalan

Zack Snyder

Steven Soderbergh

Joey Soloway

David E. Talbert

Betty Thomas

Emma Thomas

Liesl Tommy

Denis Villeneuve

Taika Waititi

James Wan

Lulu Wang

Chris Weitz

Paul Weitz

Michael G. Wilson

Edgar Wright

Joe Wright

Cathy Yan

David Yates