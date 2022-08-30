Jordan Peele teases ‘Nope’ sequel: “We’re not over telling all of these stories”

Jordan Peele has teased the possibility of a Nope sequel.

Following the release of the director’s new sci-fi horror – starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer – fans were quick to note the omission of an IMDB-listed character named “Nobody”, played by Michael Busch.

Despite also featuring in the trailer, “Nobody” doesn’t appear in the final cut of the film. However, Peele has now hinted that the character is likely to be involved in an eventual follow-up.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work,” Peele told The New York Times about the eagle-eyed fans who questioned the character’s whereabouts.

He continued: “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Peele stoked further speculation of a sequel by adding: “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left.”

Nope is Peele’s third major blockbuster – following on from Get Out and Us – and follows two siblings running a Californian ranch who discover a strange phenomenon taking place in the skies above.

In NME’s four star review of the film, we wrote: “From the movie’s unpredictability, patterns and motifs emerge; something as simple as the one-word title becomes part mantra, part running joke, part time-keeping metronome.

“It turns out that Peele’s background as a sketch comedian doesn’t just make him aware of certain genre tropes, or able to inject humour into tense situations (though both of those things are true). At times, he seems to imply that comedy and horror are both ways of processing the perverse mysteries of the world—and looking at things we shouldn’t be looking at. This also makes Nope a film that rewards repeat watching.”