Jordan Peele has recalled his experience working with supporters of Donald Trump on Get Out.

The filmmaker, who directed the Oscar-nominated horror movie, explained many crew members supported Trump when the film was shot in 2016, months before he was elected as President.

“We shot with people who were of different political persuasions and it was cool,” Peele told Bradley Whitford as part of an ActBlue fundraiser, per the Hollywood Reporter. I liked them. I liked the feeling down there.”

He added: “There was this feeling of America that was still happening where we have different beliefs, and I may even kinda think you’re racist but we’re stuck here and we’re going to be cordial to one another, and hey, maybe we might even connect.”

Describing the last four years while Donald Trump was president of the United States, Jordan Peele then added: “The vibe shifted… it’s crazy, even as soon as [Trump] was voted out, all of a sudden it felt like I could fuck with them again now that he’s gone.”

In the same interview, Jordan Peele explained why he’s decided to retire from acting.

“I like watching my movies. I can watch the films I direct [but] watching me perform just feels like, it’s a bad kind of masturbatory. It’s masturbation you don’t enjoy,” he said.

“I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling. When I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough.”