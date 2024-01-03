Jordan Peele’s next horror is well underway – and it’s his “favourite” so far

Jordan Peele has opened up about his next horror film, saying it could be his “favourite” of all his works so far.

The director of Get Out, Us and Nope has a new film currently in development and he’s spoke about it in a new interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

The director had planned to start production on his fourth film last year, and it was initially slated to be released on Christmas Day 2024. However, work was delayed by the summer of long Hollywood strikes and no new release date has yet been set.

At present, there are no details about Peele’s new film, including its title, plot or cast. The director was similarly tight-lipped prior the release of his past three films.

Speaking about the upcoming and as yet untitled film, Peele said it was now taking shape and he had a clear vision of how it might unfold.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be. I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favourite movie if I make it right.”

In August 2022, Peele teased plans for a Nope sequel, hinting it could focus on Nobody, a character from the trailer who was omitted from the final cut of the film.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention,” Peele told The New York Times.

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

In a four-star review of Nope, NME wrote: “From the movie’s unpredictability, patterns and motifs emerge; something as simple as the one-word title becomes part mantra, part running joke, part time-keeping metronome.

“It turns out that Peele’s background as a sketch comedian doesn’t just make him aware of certain genre tropes, or able to inject humour into tense situations (though both of those things are true). At times, he seems to imply that comedy and horror are both ways of processing the perverse mysteries of the world—and looking at things we shouldn’t be looking at. This also makes Nope a film that rewards repeat watching.”

Recently, legendary game developer Hideo Kojima announced a new horror game, OD, that he’s working on with Peele.