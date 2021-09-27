Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and more join Jennifer Lopez thriller ‘The Mother’

Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have been announced as new additions to the cast of Netflix‘s forthcoming thriller The Mother.

The film, directed by Niki Caro, is being led by Jennifer Lopez, and will also star Lucy Paez and Paul Raci, who was nominated for his first Academy Award earlier this year for his performance in Sound of Metal.

According to Variety, Lopez is set to play an assassin in The Mother, who emerges from hiding in order to protect her daughter, played by Paez, whom she had previously given up. Raci and Hardwick will play allies to Lopez’s character, while Fiennes and Bernal will “dangerous men” trying to catch her.

Advertisement

The Mother will be produced by Lopez’s Nuyocorian Productions, which recently joined up with Netflix for a creative partnership. The film will be the first produced under the multi-year deal, which will also reportedly deliver “scripted and unscripted TV”.

In a statement shared by Variety, Lopez shouted out her production partner Benny Medina and the president of Nuyocorian Productions, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

“Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” she said.

Nuyocorian Productions also helped produce the last film Lopez starred in, 2019’s Hustlers, which also starred fellow musicians Cardi B and Lizzo.