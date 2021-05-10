Joseph Gordon-Levitt confirms secret ‘Knives Out’ cameo

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has confirmed he had a secret cameo in Rian Johnson’s 2019 film Knives Out.

The actor and director have collaborated constantly in the past, with Gordon-Levitt even managing to fit in a voice cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actor has now confirmed that he can be heard in Knives Out voicing the role of Detective Hardrock in a TV programme being watched by Marta (Ana de Armas) at the start of the film.

Advertisement

“Funnily enough, and folks may or may not know this, I’ve actually gotten to cameo in every single one of Rian Johnson’s films, from Brick to The Brothers Bloom and even Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Gordon-Levitt told Us Weekly. “It’s a tradition that I hope we get to keep up!”

Johnson himself previously confirmed to CinemaBlend that the actor had a secret appearance in his film, admitting he “will work with him any time he’s available”.

“I can’t wait to get on a set with him again,” he said. “You know, he does have a cameo in this. He’s a voice in the beginning. Keep your ears open. You’ll hear a JGL cameo.”

He further explained a potentially bigger role: “He wasn’t available early on, so I knew he wasn’t going to be in the mix. Schedule wise it didn’t work.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Knives Out is due to get two sequels after Netflix bought the rights in a deal worth a reported $450 million (£327 million), which comes after it was confirmed that a follow-up was on the way.

Daniel Craig is due to return as private detective Benoit Blanc, though the rest of the central Thrombey family, including star Jamie Lee Curtis, will not be returning.

The first Knives Out sequel will start shooting in Greece on June 28, according to Deadline, with casting beginning imminently.