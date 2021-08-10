Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to record his debut solo album

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has said he has plans to record a debut album.

The actor recently spoke to NME about his new Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman, and opened up about his ambitions as a musician as well.

Addressing his collaborative project HitRecord, Gordon-Levitt also teased his ideas for making an album of his own one day.

“HitRecord has put out a bunch of music, it’s true, and I love making music with them,” he told NME. “I’ve never put out an album [on my own], the records we’ve put out on HitRecord are usually things I’m contributing to and offering feedback on a lot, but there are lots of people from all over the world making that music.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to make an album of my own, I’ve still never done it. Maybe one day. It’s also been a big fun part of Mr. Corman: we got to make a bunch of music and I’m really proud.”

You can watch the full NME interview with Joseph Gordon-Levitt here:

In a four-star review of Mr. Corman, NME wrote: “Nothing is perfect, says Josh’s mother at one point. And Mr. Corman certainly isn’t perfect. But it’s a strange kind of fascinating.”

Earlier this year Joseph Gordon-Levitt was cast as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick in anthology series Super Pumped.

Super Pumped is said to explore “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture” in every season, according to Variety.

Season one will be based on Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac, looking at the beginnings of the ride-sharing company and the events that led to Kalanick’s exit from the company.