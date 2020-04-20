Josh Brolin apologises after defying social distancing in “irresponsible” picture

Josh Brolin has issued an apology after posting a picture on social media not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The Marvel actor recently shared a since-deleted picture of himself with his wife and kids visiting father James Brolin and stepmother Barbra Streisand.

However, he received some criticism from fans for leaving his home given the current restrictions, and has now shared a new video on Instagram to apologise.

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility,” he explained. “I think it was irresponsible.

“You know, it’s hard to be honest sometimes,” Brolin continued. “It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up’ and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth and it’s humbling as hell, man.

“Because I know there’s some people out there that [have] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that’s created from your own psychic weight. But I know for me that’s not the case, we’ve been very responsible and I apologise about that.”

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom Hanks has further detailed the symptoms he and wife Rita Wilson experienced.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he told The National Defense Radio Show. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.

“I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us,” he added. “It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else. That’s why we were in lockdown.”