Josh Brolin wrote “tongue-in-cheek” poetry about his ‘Dune’ co-star Timothée Chalamet

Josh Brolin penned “tongue-in-cheek” poetry about his Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet that will be published as part of a companion book for the movie.

Excerpts of the coffee table book – titled Dune: Exposures and documenting the shooting of director Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi franchise – were shared with Variety last week. One of the poems, alongside a black-and-white image of Chalamet, sees Brolin refer to his co-star’s “cheekbones,” “youth-laden eyes,” and “lips of a certain poetry.”

Brolin also wrote of Chalamet’s youth and its impact on his own thoughts of mortality. “The way you hold my gaze/makes me fear my own age,” the first verse reads. “Because something in me tells me/You are going to offer me something and,/for now/I’m not sure/it’s going to be/something/I want anymore.”

The poem forms part of the broader Dune: Exposures compendium, a collaboration between Brolin and the film’s cinematographer Greig Fraser. The 172-page coffee table book documents both Brolin and Fraser’s behind-the-scenes experiences while filming Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two, the latter of which is set to premiere on March 1.

Besides Chalamet, the book is said to include Brolin’s on-set interactions with fellow Dune stars Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken, among others.

“The writing is very different, tonally,” Brolin told Variety of his poems. “Sometimes it’s tongue-in-cheek, sometimes it’s descriptive, sometimes it’s a dialogue and sometimes it’s a poem.” Dune: Exposures will hit bookshelves on February 13.

Filming for Dune: Part Two began in July 2022. Last year, Villeneuve described Part Two as “more muscular,” saying the sequel is “more of an action film than the first part.”

While the first two films will cover the entirety of Frank Herbert’s 1965 source novel, Villeneuve revealed last August that there are plans for a third instalment. “Making a trilogy, that would be a dream,” he said. “I will say, there are words on paper.”

In a four-star review of Dune: Part One, NME wrote: “The scale is jaw-dropping… The sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.”