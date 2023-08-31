Josh O’Connor joined a band to impress FKA Twigs in school: “I don’t think she knows who I am”

Josh O’Connor has admitted he joined a band to try and land a date with FKA Twigs when they were in school together.

The actor, known for roles in The Crown and God’s Own Country, explained during an interview with GQ how he tried to impress Tahliah Barnett aka FKA Twigs after they both appeared in a school production of Bugsy Malone.

“I really shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s hilarious,” O’Connor said. “I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me. I was the lead singer, and one of the lyrics I wrote was, ‘I’m addicted to crack, motherfucker.’ The closest thing I’d had to crack was Coco Pops.”

Asked if she ever responded, O’Connor said: “No. I don’t think she knows who I am.”

In an email response to the outlet, the singer, however, confirmed she’s aware of O’Connor’s existence. “I’m very flattered that he tried to do that because I was definitely not cool and not particularly popular,” Twigs wrote.

O’Connor next stars in director Luca Guadagnino’s tennis comedy-drama Challengers, opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist. The film follows a tennis champion who signs up to compete in a challenger event against the ex-lover of his wife and coach.

Recently, the actor said Zendaya “didn’t engage” with anyone for an entire day while filming Challengers because she was listening to Beyoncé track ‘Break My Soul’ on repeat.

“There was a day when we were shooting and Beyonce’s new track was coming out–and I’m not saying that Beyonce is like your equivalent of my ceramics, but no one could talk to [Zendaya],” O’Connor said. “Like we didn’t engage that entire day, you were just listening to that song every second.”

Challengers is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 26, 2024.