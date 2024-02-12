Judd Apatow roasts Biden and Trump in awards speech: “A guy old enough to have met Hitler and a guy who wishes he had”

Judd Apatow has roasted US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a speech at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.

The director and writer, who is behind the likes of The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, was hosting the ceremony on Saturday night (February 10) when he took aim at the 2024 presidential race.

“This year’s DGAs were voted for by you and your peers,” he began to the audience. “I swear to God if this is the only time you vote this year, you can all go fuck yourselves.

Advertisement

“We need this industry to encourage people to vote. We have a presidential election coming up between a guy old enough to have met Hitler and a guy who just wishes he had.”

During his monologue, Apatow also took aim at recent Golden Globes host Jo Koy, whose own monologue drew a largely negative reception last month.

“I’d like to thank Jo Koy for lowering the bar for me,” Apatow quipped. “I’d like to thank the Directors Guild who had the courage to hire a white Jewish man to host this ceremony.”

Apatow has hosted the ceremony multiple times before, and during last year’s event mocked Tom Cruise over his height and his involvement in Scientology.

“Every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology,” he said. “I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

Advertisement

This year’s DGA Awards saw Christopher Nolan walk away with the top prize of Feature Film for his work on Oppenheimer, cementing him as the frontrunner to take the Oscar next month. Celine Song also won the First-Time Feature Award for Past Lives.

In other US politics news, Trump has claimed he made Taylor Swift “so much money” in her career, which comes after reports that Biden is seeking the pop star’s endorsement to swing the next election.