‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ movie to premiere in North American cinemas in March

Upcoming anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be coming to cinema screens in the United States and Canada in March.

READ MORE: Unmissable movies to look forward to in 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the movie prequel to the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen that premiered in Japan in late December. On Tuesday, January 25, anime distributor and streaming platform Crunchyroll confirmed that the movie will premiere in North American cinemas from March 18 onwards, with tickets on sale February 25. The movie will screen in over 1,500 cinemas in the US, including select IMAX theatres.

Crunchyroll has also announced that the film will “soon” make its way to other regions of the world, including the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Latin America, French-speaking Africa and more.

Advertisement

Watch the latest trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 below.

Animated by Japanese studio MAPPA and distributed by TOHO, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the prequel manga of the same name that was officially serialised and published by Viz Media in January 2021. As of January 23 it became the 50th highest-grossing film of all time at the Japanese box office, as Crunchyroll reports.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows protagonist Yuta Okkotsu, who is haunted by the curse of his childhood best friend Rika following her death from a tragic accident. Yuta enrols in Jujutsu High to learn how to resolve her curse, meeting fan-favourite Jujutsu Kaisen characters such as Gojo Satoru, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda along the way.

Yuta Okkotsu is voiced by Megumi Ogata, known for voicing Shinji Ikari in the acclaimed series Neon Genesis Evangelion, among other roles.

Advertisement

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen premiered in October 2020 and concluded in March 2021. A second season of the popular anime series has yet to be announced.