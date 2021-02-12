Watch an exclusive clip of ‘Uncut Gems’ star Julia Fox in new erotic drama ‘PVT Chat’

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is appearing in new erotic drama PVT Chat – you can watch an exclusive clip above.

The film, written and directed by Ben Hozie, sees Fox star as a cam girl and was recently premiered at the 2020 Fantasia International Film Festival.

Fox appears alongside Peter Vack who plays an internet gambler in New York who becomes obsessed with Scarlet (Fox), who lives in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Speaking about his character, Vack recently told CineVue: “I think Jack is just as romantic as he seems. He’s like a little boy, obsessed with his crush for Scarlet. He says that everyone treats each other like ATMs, but that’s like an armour he wears to shield his longing for connection. He’s been unsuccessful at bringing that connection into his life, so he makes this protective jacket. That contradiction is what makes him human.”

The film is available to stream on digital platforms from today (February 12).

Fox previously starred alongside Adam Sandler as his girlfriend Julia De Flore in Uncut Gems in 2019.

NME Film and TV Editor Alex Flood gave the film five stars, saying: “Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-attack of a movie that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until there’s no breath left.”

Sandler won the Indie Spirit award for ‘Best Male Lead’ for his performance in Uncut Gems, and gave a blistering acceptance speech which took aim at the Oscars that year.