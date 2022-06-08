Julia Garner reportedly offered role of Madonna in biopic

Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, sources familiar with the project claim the Ozark actor has “emerged the favourite” from over a dozen candidates. Another source claims Garner is “considering and expected to accept the offer”.

NME has reached out to Garner’s representatives for comment.

Other actors reported to have been in contention for the role include Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday) and Emma Laird (Mayor Of Kingstown). According to The Hollywood Reporter, singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were also mentioned in the search.

In March this year, it was reported Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Garner had both auditioned for the role.

Madonna also hinted last year that Uncut Gems star Julia Fox could be attached to play her close friend, Debi Mazar, in the film after sharing a photo on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

Announced back in September 2020, Madonna is directing and co-writing her biopic with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. Amy Pascal will serve as a producer.

In a statement announcing the project, Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”