Julia Stiles says “it would be so special” to do a ‘Save The Last Dance’ sequel

Julia Stiles has said she isn’t ruling out doing a sequel to her breakout film Save The Last Dance.

The 2001 film, which follows aspiring dancer Sara (played by Stiles), a white midwestern girl who moves to Chicago and falls in love with Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), a Black teen from the South Side with a rough, semi-criminal past, was a worldwide box office hit.

A sequel was released in 2006, starring Izabella Miko and Columbus Short, but it didn’t garner the same type of acclaim as its predecessor.

Speaking in a new interview about the film, both Stiles, who was 19 at the time of filming Save The Last Dance, and Thomas said they would potentially be interested in reprising their roles for a sequel, providing it has a good enough storyline.

“It would be so special. I would be a lot less nervous,” Stiles told E! News. “I’m envisioning, like, me doing the Debbie Allen character in Fame, where now she’s a dance teacher and she’s smacking her cane against the ballet bar. And then, I don’t know.”

Thomas added: “I can never think of something that sounds plausible. Unless, they ended up getting married somehow. But that seems too easy. So it’s tough for me to kind of wrap my brain around how that would come to pass. But, you know, if somebody had a good idea, I’d definitely take a look.

“I would love to work with Julia again, now. It would be an incredible pleasure because we’re grown-ups now.”

Going on to touch upon the interracial romance depicted in the film, Thomas said: “Even now in 2021, you don’t see a whole lot of major studio films with an interracial couple as the two leads. It was remarkable for that time. It wasn’t really about, you know, Black and white and it’s so fraught. It was simple, it was sweet, it was pure. It had innocence to it. And I think that’s what resonates.”

Stiles added: “Sean’s character believes in Sara. Their connection is something to me that’s deeper and just really beautiful.”

Speaking to NME last year, Stiles talked about the potential for a sequel to another teen classic she was involved in, 10 Things I Hate About You.

“It might be interesting to see,” she said. “I would hope that Kat would be a lot happier outside of high school. I would watch it, for sure! I have no problem at all [with it being made]. My question would be ‘why?’ but I think it would be fun to see how it turns out.”