‘Jurassic World Dominion’: the dinosaurs take over in epic first trailer

The first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion has landed, and shows how humans have come to live in fear alongside dinosaurs all over the world.

Dominion, which is the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the finale to the entire Jurassic Park saga to date, arrives in UK and US cinemas on June 10.

In the first official trailer, we see events unfolding four years after the conclusion to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Since the establishment of a neo-Jurassic age at the end of that film – a world in which humans and dinosaurs co-exist – it’s clear that the plan has backfired and humans become dinosaurs’ prey and playthings.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as dino-whisperer Owen Grady and ex Jurassic Park operations manager Claire Dearing respectively. They are joined by the original Jurassic Park (1993) trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill as Dr Ian Malcolm, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant, respectively.

In the trailer there are ample nods to the original movies as Dern recreates Neill’s sunglasses off moment from the first movie. The clip ends with an updated “don’t move” franchise sequence.

Jurassic World: Dominion also sees Justice Smith reprise his role as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè. Newcomers include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze.

BD Wong returns as Dr Henry Wu and Dr Lewis Dodgson will also be seen for the first time since the original movie, although this time he’s played by Campbell Scott and not Cameron Thor.

Last year, director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that the Jurassic World film series will conclude after Dominion.

Reflecting on the future and eventual end of the film series, Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly: “To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told.

“When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way.”

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise overall following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).