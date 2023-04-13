Juror from Gwyneth Paltrow ski slope trial explains unanimous win

One of the jurors in the recent Gwyneth Paltrow ski slope trial case has opened up about the jury’s final verdict in favour of the award-winning actress.

Samantha Imrie, who was Juror Number 11 in the case, revealed that it only took a few hours for the jury to reach a verdict – although she did admit to being indecisive throughout the trial.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 – alleging that she injured him during a ski accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah in 2016 which left him with a concussion and four broken ribs. The actress then countersued him for $1 and attorney fees.

In Utah, the law states that the downhill skier has the right of way. However, Paltrow and Sanderson both claimed that they were skiing downhill above the other.

In an interview with ABC News, Imrie claimed that she found Paltrow’s story more persuading. “There was in the back of my mind that this woman is an actress – I did take that into account,” she said. “But I didn’t feel that she had a reason to lie under oath. She’s always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest.”

The jury ultimately believed Paltrow when Dr. Irving Scher, who testified on Paltrow’s behalf, used a scientific approach and correctly explained how Sanderson crashed into the actress.

“He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways,” Imrie said. “I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion.”

Sanderson’s argument became weaker as multiple social media posts of the optometrist were shown in court after the accident, showing the doctor in good health as he traveled around the world in new photos.

“I think I wrote down something like, ‘I need to make more money so I can travel this way,’” Imrie said. “I wouldn’t have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that he was painting.”

Imrie continued: “I think it’s important that the public doesn’t just think this was a win because Gwyneth is a celebrity. This is based on the evidence and this is based on the law. I do work in medicine and you have to look at everyone the same. That should apply in the courtroom as well.”

Paltrow was granted $1 after her victorious win in court.

In other news, Sanderson has apologised to Gwyneth Paltrow after he previously described her as being like “King Kong” when they collided on the ski slopes.