Trending:

News Film News

‘Justice League’ assistant director shares mysterious ‘Snyder Cut’ image

It features a very mysterious Bruce Wayne...

Nick Reilly
Justice League
Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck in Justice League. Credit: Warner Bros

One of the key figures involved in the production of Justice League has shared a mysterious behind-the-scenes photo from Zac Snyder’s fabled cut of the superhero movie.

Clay Staub, who served as the aerial second assistant director on the film, shared an image of Batman (Ben Affleck) on horseback as he looks out to sea.

It’s thought that the still is from the Caped Crusader’s journey to find Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the film and fans have claimed that it reflects the mythical journey that Snyder had teased – having previously compared it to Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai

Advertisement

Staub’s photo comes after the likes of Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Batman star Ben Affleck seemingly called for Snyder’s final cut of the film to be released.

Fans have long rallied for the release of Snyder’s original take on the film, after he was forced to leave the mid-way through production following the death of his daughter Autumn.

Last month, it was reported that there is “little appetite” at Warner Bros for “spending the millions of dollars it would require to finish visual effects and editing work on Snyder’s version”, and “there are currently no plans” to release it.

Yesterday, Snyder seemingly confirmed the existence of his final cut – while also revealing that it clocks in at just short of three-and-a-half hours.

Advertisement

Calls for the Snyder Cut to be released date as far back as 2017, when Justice League was originally released. A Change.org petition said Joss Whedon, who stepped in to replace Snyder when he stepped down, said the reshoots “did Snyder a disservice” and that Whedon’s work in post-production “butchered Snyder’s original cut.”

Elsewhere, a new, previously unseen photo of Jared Leto and Margot Robbie on set for Suicide Squad shared by director David Ayer has also sparked a similar campaign – with fans rallying for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of the film to see the light of day.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.