‘Justice League’ assistant director shares mysterious ‘Snyder Cut’ image

One of the key figures involved in the production of Justice League has shared a mysterious behind-the-scenes photo from Zac Snyder’s fabled cut of the superhero movie.

Clay Staub, who served as the aerial second assistant director on the film, shared an image of Batman (Ben Affleck) on horseback as he looks out to sea.

It’s thought that the still is from the Caped Crusader’s journey to find Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the film and fans have claimed that it reflects the mythical journey that Snyder had teased – having previously compared it to Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

The journey to find a Legend is never easy but the fog will lift someday and the truth shall be discovered.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Z4ykKtiLvB — Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) December 4, 2019

Staub’s photo comes after the likes of Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Batman star Ben Affleck seemingly called for Snyder’s final cut of the film to be released.

Fans have long rallied for the release of Snyder’s original take on the film, after he was forced to leave the mid-way through production following the death of his daughter Autumn.

Last month, it was reported that there is “little appetite” at Warner Bros for “spending the millions of dollars it would require to finish visual effects and editing work on Snyder’s version”, and “there are currently no plans” to release it.

Yesterday, Snyder seemingly confirmed the existence of his final cut – while also revealing that it clocks in at just short of three-and-a-half hours.

Calls for the Snyder Cut to be released date as far back as 2017, when Justice League was originally released. A Change.org petition said Joss Whedon, who stepped in to replace Snyder when he stepped down, said the reshoots “did Snyder a disservice” and that Whedon’s work in post-production “butchered Snyder’s original cut.”

Elsewhere, a new, previously unseen photo of Jared Leto and Margot Robbie on set for Suicide Squad shared by director David Ayer has also sparked a similar campaign – with fans rallying for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of the film to see the light of day.