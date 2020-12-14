‘Justice League’ on-set investigation concluded after Ray Fisher complaints

An investigation into on set behaviour during reshoots for Justice League has been concluded by studio WarnerMedia.

Earlier this year, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher spoke about alleged misconduct on the set of the DC movie after Joss Whedon took over as director in 2017.

Fisher accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour and also claimed that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg “enabled” his alleged behaviour.

WarnerMedia has now confirmed that their investigation has now concluded, saying in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter): “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

Responding to the conclusion, Fisher has since tweeted that he received the following statement: “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.”

He himself added: “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon.”

In September, Fisher also responded to claims from Warner Bros that he had not been cooperating with their investigation, saying at the time that the studio’s actions had “escalated this to an entirely different level,” but that he was “ready to meet the challenge.”

Zack Snyder, who originally backed out directing the movie due to family reasons and was replaced by Whedon, is set to release his version of Justice League in 2021, which will be broadcast in four one-hour segments on streaming service HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has criticised Whedon’s version of Justice League, saying she “tossed that [film] out”.