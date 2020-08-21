An investigation into the set of Justice League has been launched follow claims of abuse against director Joss Whedon.

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC superhero film, tweeted on July 1 that Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

Fisher added at JusticeCon last month of Whedon that “the man is probably scared, and he should be, because we are going to get to the heart of everything.”

The actor then confirmed on Thursday (August 20) that WarnerMedia had “launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League re-shoots” after five weeks of interviews.

After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward! (1/2) — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 20, 2020

WarnerMedia confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the launch of an investigation, calling it “standard practice” while adding that “the company is not pre-judging Whedon” or producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, who Fisher said “enabled the filmmaker”.

Johns has denied the claims, while Whedon and Berg are yet to release a statement on the matter.

Justice League will be re-released next year in keeping with Zack Snyder’s, the filmmaker who stepped down from the project in 2017, original vision.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ will be released on HBO Max in 2021. Snyder has stressed that his version will disregard the film completed and released by Whedon.

“I would destroy the movie,” Snyder said, “I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. I would literally blow that fucking thing up.”