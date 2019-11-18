‘Justice League’ stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck call for release of the ‘Snyder Cut’

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Justice League stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have called for the release of the film’s ‘Snyder Cut’, on the second anniversary of its debut.

Affleck (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg/Victor Stone) all prompted a huge reaction after tweeting #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ refers to the original vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the film after the death of his daughter Autumn, with Avengers: Assemble director Joss Whedon subsequently hired to oversee post-production and direct a further two months of reshoots.

Their tweets shared an unseen look at the film, with Fisher releasing a photo of him in his football kit for Gotham City University, which is never depicted in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

Snyder himself later picked up on the support, tweeting: “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong”, in response to Gadot’s photo.

Although the reason for the fresh support remains unclear, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Warner Bros the studio has no immediate plans to release Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

However, We Got This Covered has claimed that the Snyder Cut could ultimately appear on WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service, with confirmation possibly happening at the end of this year.

Last month, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa seemingly confirmed that the film existed in an interview with MTV News.

“I have seen it. I have seen the Snyder Cut, so… think the public needs to see it,” Momoa said.

“I’m obviously indebted to Warners and DC, and I don’t know how they feel about it. As a fan, I’m very, very happy that I got to see it.'”

When Justice League was released on November 17, 2017, it was mauled by critics and made just $229 million domestic and $657.9 million worldwide, making it the lowest grossing movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Meanwhile, Gadot will return as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman: 1984 which is set for release next summer.