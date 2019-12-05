Trending:

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder confirms existence of ‘Snyder Cut’ – and it’s 3.5 hours long

Fans' calls for the version to be released continue.

Will Richards
Snyder Cut
Justice League

The long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League has been revealed to be well over 3 hours long.

Fans have been incessantly asking for the version to be released, and even the film’s stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined in the campaigning.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ refers to the original vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the film after the death of his daughter Autumn.

Last month, it was reported that there is “little appetite” at Warner Bros for “spending the millions of dollars it would require to finish visual effects and editing work on Snyder’s version”, and “there are currently no plans” to release it.

Zack Snyder
Justice League

Snyder has now confirmed the existence of a ‘Synder Cut’, posting a photo of the reels on Vero. “Is it real?” “Does it exist?” a caption reads, before the answer comes below: “Of course it does.” A runtime of 214 minutes is clearly visible in the photo. See it below.

Snyder Cut
Zack Snyder confirms existence of the ‘Justice League’ “Snyder Cut”. Photo: Zack Snyder/Vero

Calls for the Snyder Cut to be released date as far back as 2017, when Justice League was originally released. A Change.org petition said Joss Whedon, who stepped in to replace Snyder when he stepped down, said the reshoots “did Snyder a disservice” and that Whedon’s work in post-production “butchered Snyder’s original cut.”

A new, previously unseen photo of Jared Leto and Margot Robbie on set for Suicide Squad shared by director David Ayer has got fans hopping on the directors’ cut bandwagon, asking for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of the film to see the light of day.

