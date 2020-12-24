‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder has spoken with DC about finishing story as comic book

Zack Snyder has discussed the idea of finishing his Justice League story as a comic book with DC.

The director’s long-awaited ‘Snyder Cut’ of the 2017 film is due out as a four-part miniseries on the HBO Max streaming service next year.

Snyder’s original cut of the DC Comics movie was set to arrive in 2018 before personal tragedy forced him to step aside – with Joss Whedon overseeing the final months of the film’s production.

Speaking to Bleeding Cool in a new interview, Snyder revealed that he’s been talking to DC publisher Jim Lee about finishing the story in comic book form.

“I would love to do a comic book, the post-apocalyptic Knightmare world, the world has fallen, the ragtag team that’s left alive trying to put it back,” the director said. “Inside of that story, we would also do that story of Joker killing Robin.

“The Joker is somehow involved in the stealing of the Mother Box and using it to create the treadmill; Cyborg is going to do the math, this is what we’re going to have to do to jump back in time and warn Bruce correctly.”

Snyder added that he doesn’t think progress on the idea is “going to happen right away,” but said he and Lee talk “quite a bit”.

“And we talked a lot about maybe doing a book or a comic book down the road just to kind of finish this. We haven’t locked anything in, but if it’s a thing that would be interesting to the fandom, they can always ask Jim about it.”

Snyder also recently revealed that he’s planning a Justice League spin-off focusing on Darkseid.

The filmmaker recently explained he has a story in mind which focuses on the villainous character from his 2017 film, played by Ray Porter. “The truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete… do I know what happens when Darkseid… yes,” he said.

“I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”