Justice League‘s Zack Snyder has teased further changes that he will be making to the movie in the ‘Snyder cut’.

Snyder originally left the project in 2016 during post-production due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon overseeing the eventual movie.

Snyder’s take on the DC movie was recently confirmed for a release on HBO Max following campaigning from fans and stars.

Advertisement

While details about Snyder’s planned changes are scarce, he has confirmed that the colour of the sky in the film’s final act will be different from the theatrical cut.

Fans will notice that the original trailer for the movie a few years ago showed the sky as blueish-grey, rather than the red that was eventually used in Whedon’s version.

Snyder was asked by a fan on social media site Vero whether the sky will change colour in his cut, the director answering: “Yes”.

It comes a few weeks after the director gave fans a first look a villain Darkseid, who was not included in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. have reportedly budgeted around $20-$30 million to complete Snyder’s version, with the movie due on HBO Max in 2021.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder said.

“You probably saw one-fourth of what I did,” he added.

Meanwhile, fans of fellow DC property Suicide Squad have started a campaign to get David Ayer’s version of the 2016 movie released, after he reportedly created a different incarnation to the final cut.