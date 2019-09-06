Justin Timberlake to star in new drama by ‘Green Book’ producer

As a former football player and convict trying to get his life back on track

Justin Timberlake has been announced as the lead of a new drama Palmer, about a former football player who heads back to his hometown after a stint in prison.

According to Deadline, it will be directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Fisher Stevens, and produced by Charles B. Wessler (Green Book) alongside John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, the CEOs of entertainment company SK Global. Production will begin this autumn.

Palmer, written by Cheryl Guerriero (also the author of 2017 novel Girl On Point), follows college football star Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake), who returns to his hometown after doing time in prison. While picking up pieces of his life, Palmer unexpectedly finds himself in charge of a young boy abandoned by his mother.

The Palmer script appeared on the 2016 Black List, an annual roundup of most-liked screenplays as voted on by Hollywood executives. As Vulture points out, it’s also where many an Oscar-winning script is found.

“Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story,” Penotti and Corwin said in a statement. “It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness.”

Timberlake – whose last album was 2018’s ‘Man of the Woods’ – recently wrapped production on Trolls World Tour, the 2020 sequel to the 2016 animated film Trolls. ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’, a song Timberland recorded for the Trolls soundtrack, earned him a Best Original Song Oscar nomination.