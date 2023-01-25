Kaia Gerber wants to play Patti Smith in a biopic

Kaia Gerber has said she wants to play Patti Smith in a potential biopic.

The model and actor, who stars in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, was asked if there’s any literary heroines she’d want to play on screen in an interview with Elle.

“Patti Smith, with Just Kids, fully changed my life,” Gerber replied. “And Joan Didion. I’ve read everything she’s ever written. I watched her documentary a million times. She has this quote that really resonated with me, about wanting to know where the pain is. I found that – not running away from your feelings – through her.”

As noted by Nylon, Gerber previously mentioned Smith when asked who she’d want to write the foreword of her autobiography.

In an interview with i-D from last year, Gerber said: “Well, if there was a universe where anything’s possible, I would literally crawl on the floor to have Patti Smith write it. But hey, you have to dream big, so I’ll say Patti Smith.”

Gerber had her first major acting roles in American Horror Story and spin-off American Horror Stories. She’s set to appear in upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, which also stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney.

In a three-star review of Babylon, starring Gerber, NME wrote: “Robbie and Pitt still provide enough star-wattage to power most viewers to the end-credits. Babylon does babble on (sorry) past its natural conclusion, but what party ever ended when it was supposed to?”

Earlier this month, Smith paid tribute to the late Vivienne Westwood by performing the track ‘Redondo Beach’ during her annual birthday show in New York City.