Kaley Cuoco “devastated” at losing ‘Knives Out 2’ role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco has recalled being “devastated” upon learning she narrowly missed out on a role in Knives Out 2.

In an interview with Glamour, the Big Bang Theory star explained that she had auditioned for a part in Rian Johnson’s film, and was “convinced” she had been cast in the role – before learning it had gone to Kate Hudson instead.

“I cried and cried all night long,” she said. “I was so devastated. I was thinking I was hot shit. I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece.”

“And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it,” she added. “It went to Kate, who’s great.”

Upon being handed a script for a new film role alongside Pete Davidson, Meet Cute, Cuoco said she was so upset over the latest rejection that she didn’t “want to read anything”.

After eventually reading what she described as “the most magical little script” for Meet Cute, Cuoco said she “couldn’t be happier with how things turned out”.

“That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this,” she said.

Cuoco currently stars in the HBO Max hit show The Flight Attendant, which premieres its second season on April 21.

Last month (March 8), Cuoco shared her support for Davidson after the actor was featured in Kanye West‘s new music video.

In the video for ‘Eazy’, West abducts and decapitates an animated figure who looks like Davidson. The SNL star is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.