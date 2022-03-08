Kaley Cuoco supports Pete Davidson after Kanye West’s “disturbing” video

Kaley Cuoco has shared her support for Pete Davidson after the actor was featured in Kanye West‘s new music video.

In the video for ‘Eazy’, West abducts and decapitates an animated figure who looks like Davidson. The SNL star is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Cuoco recently wrapped production on a romantic comedy called Meet Cute, in which she stars opposite Davidson.

Under a tweet by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn voicing support for Davidson, reposted on Instagram by @commentsbycelebs, Cuoco commented “Fact.” At the time of writing the comment has over 4,200 likes.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” James Gunn had tweeted. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Davidson worked with Gunn on The Suicide Squad, where he had a small role as mercenary Richard “Dick” Hertz.

West has since addressed the backlash he faced for the video, posting a suggestive caption alongside a photo of what looks like a church on fire.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” he wrote. “Art is protected as freedom of speech.

“Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or ham. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Last week, Kardashian was granted single status by a judge at Los Angeles County Superior Court, meaning her divorce from Kanye West is a step closer. During the hearing, Kardashian once again stated her desire to dissolve the marriage due to “irreconcilable differences”.