“There’s so much heart and soul”: ‘Avengers’ star Karen Gillan defends Marvel films after Martin Scorsese’s criticism

Karen Gillan has joined a host of other actors in responding to Martin Scorsese’s negative comments about Marvel movies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star rebuked The Irishman director’s remark that Marvel films are “not cinema”.

“I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema,” Gillan told The Hollywood Reporter yesterday (October 6).

She went on to praise Avengers: Endgame writer/director James Gunn. “Cinema is story-telling with visuals. There’s so much heart and soul, and it’s James’ soul in there. He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humor … that’s a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it’s very cinematic. He’s an artist.”

Gunn himself was quick to respond to Scorsese’s comments, saying that he was “saddened” to hear that the legendary director was dismissing films that he hadn’t actually watched. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way,” Gunn tweeted.

Scorsese’s initial comments from his Empire interview were: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson – who plays Nick Fury in the MCU – took a different view to Scorsese’s remarks. “Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movie,” he said.

