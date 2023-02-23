Karen Gillan apologises for “awkward” pose on ‘Guardians’ poster

Karen Gillan has jokingly apologised for her “awkward” pose on the new Guardians Of The Galaxy poster.

Gillan, who plays Nebula in the superhero franchise and will be reprising her role in the third film, took to social media to poke fun at her much-discussed pose.

“Okay, can anybody tell me what I was thinking when I decided to pose like this on an international, worldwide poster that will remain forevermore?” she said in a video on TikTok.

“I remember doing this pose and thinking, ‘I think I look pretty cool here.’ So I take full responsibility for this choice, but oh my God, what am I leaning against? What is my elbow doing?”

Gillan added: “Maybe I should double down and make this pose a thing. I stared at it for so long, I was like, ‘Oh maybe, I’m reaching for a weapon to take out and fight someone.’

“And then I remembered that I’m not wearing a holster or anything that would carry a weapon, so it’s not that either. You’ll be seeing that pose again somewhere where you’ll least expect it.”

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer features flashbacks about Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) origins, hints at a relationship between Quill and Nebula and gives fans a better look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

“Are you ready for one last ride” asks Quill while the tagline for the film reads: “It’s time to face the music”. The film is set to be released on May 5.