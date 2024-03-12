Kate Beckinsale reveals she’s been hospitalised in emotional post

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that she had recently been hospitalised.

The Total Recall star posted a series of photos on Instagram at the weekend to wish her mother a happy birthday and Mother’s Day.

Among photographs of her family and friends were pictures of the actor in a hospital bed. In the caption to the post, Beckinsale seemingly referred to the situation, thanking her mother and loved ones for accompanying her while she was sick.

Advertisement

However, she didn’t provide any specific details as to why she had been hospitalised.

After thanking her “incredible mother” the actor wrote: “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

She continued: “Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy.”

“It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x”, she concluded.

Beckinsale’s supporters took to the comments to send well wishes. One wrote: I hope you are ok!?? Feel better soon I hope!’ while another wrote: “I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate.”

Advertisement

In January, the star critcised BAFTA after she was told that they “could not guarantee” the inclusion of her late stepfather, Roy Battersby, in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

Battersby, best known for his directorial work on Cracker, A Touch Of Frost and Inspector Morse, died on January 10 aged 87. He was awarded the BAFTA Alan Clarke award in 1996 for his contributions to television. Battersby was not included in the 2024 BAFTA ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

In an Instagram post from January where Beckinsale expressed her disappointment with BAFTA, she mentioned that her mother had been “gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years” before “losing her husband”.