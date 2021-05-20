Kate Hudson joins cast of Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Kate Hudson has joined the ever-growing list of stars for Rian Johnson’s forthcoming Knives Out sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson has signed on for a role in the film although no details have yet been released.

She is the fifth newcomer linked to the project in the last week, following Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix had acquired the rights to the next two Knives Out films in a deal reportedly worth $450million (£327million).

A sequel to Johnson’s original 2019 film, which was a massive box office success earning $311.4million (£226million) on a $40million (£29million) budget, was officially announced back in February 2020.

Hudson will join Daniel Craig, who is set to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel. According to Deadline, Knives Out 2 will begin shooting on June 28 in Greece.

Last month, Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed she wouldn’t be appearing in the film’s forthcoming sequel.

Curtis, who starred in the first Knives Out film as Lynda Drysdale, the daughter of wealthy mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (played Christopher Plummer), announced that neither she nor the rest of her on-screen family will be appearing in the sequel.

“To clear up any rumours, the Thromby family is in family counselling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future,” she wrote on Instagram. “Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling.”