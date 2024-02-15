Kate Hudson reveals how much she earns in residuals from ‘Home Alone 2’ role

Kate Hudson has revealed that she still receives residual cheques for her small role in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, but admitted it’s only a small amount.

The actress appeared as part of the children’s choir in the opening act of Chris Columbus’ 1992 Christmas classic, which saw Macaulay Culkin return as Kevin McCallister.

Speaking on her Sibling Revelry podcast, the Almost Famous star said: “I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus. I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while.”

Guest Joey Lawrence, who starred in Blossom and Melissa & Joey, joked about his similarly small residual payments, saying: “Sometimes I’ll get, like, 2 cents and I’m like, ‘Wait. Doesn’t the envelope and paper cost more?’”

Hudson replied: “At least they’re being fair and honest.”

Last month, Hudson released her first single ‘Talk About Love’, which she wrote with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry.

On social media, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a video in which spoke about making her debut as a musician.

“I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. That was really important to me, and have it come from that really authentic place and focus. Finally, for me, that time is now.

“You only have one first single, and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in,” she continued. “I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love.”

She added: “It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

Hudson has previously shared her ambitions to release an album, and was poised to drop one in 2023 until the COVID pandemic changed her plans.