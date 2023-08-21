Kate Winslet surprises Camp Bestival goers with book reading

Kate Winslet surprised fans at the Camp Bestival festival at the weekend, turning up for a surprise book reading.

At the Dorset event on Sunday (August 20), the actor appeared in the CBeebies Bedtime Story Tent in her pyjamas for a special reading.

For the show, she read children’s classic Blueberries For Sal by Robert McCloskey to children and families in attendance.

Advertisement

Speaking to PA about the appearance, Winslet said: “I’ve been to many countries but my favourite country is England and my favourite festival is Camp Bestival.”

Elsewhere, Winslet was recently praised for a viral clip of her supporting a nervous young interviewer.

The star was promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water, and found herself opposite a kid who admitted to being a little anxious as it was her “first time” conducting an interview.

“This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what?” Winslet said, leaning forward and speaking to the interviewer. “When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be.”

Advertisement

She continued: “So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water made $1billion (£831m) at the global box office within just 14 days of its release.