Kathleen Kennedy admits two ‘Star Wars’ movies a year doesn’t work

Tom Skinner

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy has spoken out on the possibility of releasing two Star Wars movies per year.

In a new interview with Empire, the film producer discussed the future of the hit sci-fi franchise, ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s release this December.

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” she told the publication. “We tried to look at Solo and see if we could do two movies a year and we found, ‘Hmm that’s not going to work’, so we backed off a little.

She went on the explain that this decision “doesn’t mean we don’t think about lots of different stories”, adding: “That’s the exciting thing about this universe.”

This comes after it emerged that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is working on a new instalment of Star Wars alongside Kennedy. The filmmaker, who has helmed Marvel throughout the success of the MCU, is said to have teamed up with Disney for a movie that would take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Kathleen Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

A “knowledgeable source” claims that Feige has also approached a “major” actor to ask if they’d be interested in securing a major role.